NDRRMC: Almost 100,000 families affected by Taal volcanic activity

(Eagle News)–Almost 100,000 families have been affected by Taal volcano’s activity, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its 6 a.m. report on Sunday, Jan. 26, the NDRRMC said at least 376,327 people or 98,187 families were affected since Taal’s phreatic eruption on January 12.

The report said at least 135,365 people or 37,203 families are staying in 497 evacuation centers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has lowered the alert level of Taal from 4 to 3 due to decreasing volcanic activity.