NDFP consultant killed in QC

(Eagle News) — National Democratic Front of the Philippines consultant Randall Echanis was killed in Quezon City on Monday, Aug. 10, activist groups said.

In a statement, the Anakpawis party-list, which Echanis chaired, said also killed in a rented house in Novaliches at 1:30 a.m. was his neighbor, who was not identified.

The party-list said Echanis had been stabbed.

Former Rep. Ariel Casilao claimed Echanis “was undergoing a medical treatment, and unarmed when police forces raided his house.”

No other details were available.

Echanis, 72, was also the deputy secretary general of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas.