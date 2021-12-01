NBI to conduct autopsy of ex-cop Nuezca who died at NBP hospital, says Bucor

BuCor says initial findings point to possible heart attack as cause of death of Nuezca who was convicted for fatally shooting mother-and-son neighbors in viral video

(Eagle News) – A dismissed Paranaque police officer, who was convicted for killing a 52-year old woman and her son whom he was trying to arrest in December last year in Tarlac, had died while in jail, the Bureau of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Jonel Nuezca, a former police master sergeant, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:44 p.m., after he was brought already unconscious by his fellow inmates.

Chaclag, in an interview with NET25’s Balitalakayan program on Wednesday, Dec. 1, said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the real cause of death of Nuezca.

“Yung case niya sinusubaybayan ng tao. Gusto rin naming ipakita na we are not hiding anything here,” he said during the interview with Balitalakayan on Wednesday night.

He said that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will conduct the autopsy, and that the results could be out within the week.

“He (Nuezca) is due for an autopsy to find the real cause of death,” Chaclag said,

Nuezca shot and killed his neighbors Sonya Gregorio and son Frank Anthony in December last year in the heat of an altercation over a “boga” explosion while the cop’s daughter was filming the whole incident. He was convicted for double murder in August this year and was sentenced to reclusion perpetua or 40 years imprisonment.

He has been jailed since at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

All indications point to a possible heart attack, Chaclag said.

But the BuCor spokesperson admitted that Nuezca had not been treated for any illness since he was jailed.

He said that Nuezca’s family had already been informed of his death.

Based on BuCor’s initial report, Nuezca was walking outside his dormitory building when he suddenly collapsed. He was already unconscious when he was brought to the NBP hospital.

BuCor said a probe is ongoing to determine if there was foul play. The Department of Justice had already asked for a copy of the Bucor’s initial investigation.

Nuezca’s killing of Sonya and her son was caught on video that had since gone viral on social media

The shooting occured after the 52-year old Sonya Gregorio was trying to prevent Nuezca from arresting her son, Frank Anthony. Nuezca’s young daughter who was filming the incident approached them and shouted at Sonya that she should let go of her son so that her father can arrest him. The girl said that her father was a policeman, to which the older Gregorio replied “I don’t care.”

It was then that an enraged Nuezca threatened that he could shoot the mother and son right there and then. He then shot Sonya in the head, and her son twice. He again shot Sonya even after she had already fallen on the ground.

President Rodrigo Duterte had condemned the killings that had drew widespread condemnation and shocked the nation

