2 counts of murder against Parañaque cop who shot mother and son in Tarlac over “boga”

(Eagle News) – Two counts of murder will be filed against a Parañaque police officer who had shot a 52-year old woman and her 25-year old son after a dispute and heated talk while he was trying to arrest the man for using a “boga”, a type of improvised cannon that creates a very loud noise.

Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca had already surrendered to the Rosales, Pangasinan Municipal Police Station on Monday night, December 21.

He had also turned over his service issued 9 mm semi-automatic pistol which he had used to shoot Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio in Bgy. Cabayaoasan, Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20.

The incident was recorded on video which had been posted on social media, and had since gone viral.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Tarlac had already found probable cause to charge the policeman Nuezca in court.

Guevarra said that there was no need to conduct a parallel investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). The video taken of the incident provide detailed evidence of the crime.

“No need for a parallel NBI investigation. Upon inquest, the office of the provincial prosecutor of Tarlac has found probable cause to indict respondent Jonel Nuezca for two counts of murder.”

–DOJ chief “disturbed” by incident-

The Justice secretary also said he was “disturbed” by the incident which started with a heated argument while the Nuezca was trying to arrest Gregorio would lead to the violent death of the mother and son.

“I am disturbed that altercations like that in the subject incident could suddenly lead to deaths of persons,” he said.

He said that the Department of Justice “will closely monitor developments in this case and ensure that justice is done.”

The shooting occured after the 52-year old Sonya Gregorio was trying to prevent Nuezca from arresting her son, Frank Anthony. Nuezca’s young daughter who was filming the incident approached them and her father and shouted that Sonya should let go of her son so that her father can arrest him. She shouted to them that her father was a policeman, to which the older Gregorio replied “I don’t care.”

It was then that an enraged Nuezca then threatened that he could shoot the mother and son there and then, and proceeded to shoot Sonya in the head, and then her son twice. He again shot Sonya who had already fallen on the ground.

President Rodrigo Duterte had condemned the killings and directed that Nuezca should not be released from jail, even if he posts bail.

Both the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) also condemned what Nuezca did and stressed that the policeman’s sins should not reflect on the entire police force as an organization.

