Navotas to be under “extreme enhanced community quarantine” from May 6 to 15: local gov’t

(Eagle News)–Navotas City will be under an extreme enhanced community quarantine starting Wednesday, May 6.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said the EECQ, which will last until May 15 at 11:59 p.m., was needed as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continues to rise despite the implementation of an enhanced community quarantine there and later an extension of the same.

He said most of the patients had gone to the market or grocery store.

According to Tiangco, under the EECQ which will start at 5 a.m., residents of each barangay shall have an assigned day within which to buy their groceries and other needs from stores that will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

He said the following is the schedule of each barangay:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday (MWF): SRV, NBBS Kaunlaran, Bangkulasi, BBS, Navotas East, Sipac-Almacen, Daanghari, Tangos North, and Tanza 1

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (TThS): NBBS Proper, NBBS Dagat-Dagatan, NBBN, BBN, Navotas West, San Jose, San Roque, Tangos South, and Tanza 2

Only those who have a quarantine pass are allowed outside.

Those going outside should wear masks that cover both the nose and the mouth.

He said no one was allowed outside of their homes on Sundays, when cleaning and disinfection of markets will take place.

Drugstores and pharmacies will, however, remain open on Sundays to sell only “emergency medicines.”

The liquor ban, Tiangco said, remains in place.

“Sa nalalabing araw ng ECQ, kailangang magsagawa tayo ng matinding aksyon para matigil ang pagdami ng kaso o magkaroon ng ‘flattening of the curve.’ Ito lamang ang paraan para makapamuhay tayo sa ‘new normal’ sa ilalim ng General Community Quarantine at maiwasan natin ang panganib ng pagdami muli ng mga nagkakasakit sa COVID-19,” Tiangco said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 9000 COVID-19 cases.