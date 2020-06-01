Navotas gov’t announces truck ban policies

(Eagle News) — The Navotas government has announced its truck ban policies, as Metro Manila shifts to a general community quarantine on Monday, June 1.

According to the local government, a total truck ban or a ban 24/7 will be implemented along Lapu-Lapu Avenue and San Rafael Village.

Businesses located along these streets are exempted from the total truck ban.

According to the local government, a “limited truck ban,”on the other hand, shall be imposed on .M. Naval Street (from Agora to cut-off channel, from C4 Road to Tangos), Gov. Pascual Street, C4 Road and H. Lopez Boulevard.

This means trucks are not allowed from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The truck ban on C3, R10 and North Bay Boulevard is lifted, the local government said.