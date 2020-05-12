N. Samar, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Northern Samar and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Bato, Milaor, Minalabac in Camarines Sur; and in Libon, Polangui in Albay.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.