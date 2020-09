(Eagle News)–The municipal trial court of Bocaue, Bulacan is physically closed starting today, Sept. 14.

A memorandum from Acting Presiding Judge Myrna Lagrosa said this was after a staff member of the court tested positive for COVID-19.

The memorandum said the court shall remain closed until Sept. 25.

All court personnel shall work from home during the period, the memorandum said.

The Department of Health has so far confirmed over 261,000 COVID-19 cases.