Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, Bugallon, Mabini, Labrador, Sual, Alaminos, Lingayen, Aguilar, Mangatarem,San Carlos City, Urbiztondo, Basista, Calasiao, Binmaley, Dagupan City, Sta.Barbara, Mangaldan,San Fabian, San Manuel, Tayug, Asingan, San Nicholas, San Quintin,Natividad and Umingan in Pangasinan; and in Echague, Jones,Angadanan and Dinapigue in Isabela.

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino, and may persist for one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said residents of mountain slopes are also warned about possible landslides mudslides, rock slides and flash floods.