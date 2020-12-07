Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao

Moderate rains forecast over parts of Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya in Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions of Zamboanga City, Basilan and Misamis Oriental (Salay, Claveria).

PAGASA said this may affect nearby areas and may persist within 30 minutes to two hours.

Moderate rains, on the other hand, are expected over Aurora ( Baler, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Dinalungan and Casiguran) and Nueva Vizcaya( Alfonso Castañeda and Dupax del Norte) in Northern Luzon.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.