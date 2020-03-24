Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected in parts of Mindanao today

(Eagle News) — Moderate to heavy rainshowers are expected in parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bukidnon; Misamis Oriental, particularly in Balingasag, Jasaan, Villanueva, Tagoloan, Cagayan de Oro, Opol, Manticao, Lugait; Lanao del Norte, specifically in Iligan and Tagoloan I, and Agusan del Sur, in Esperanza, Talacogon, La Paz, Loreto and Veruela will also have lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms.

The same conditions are being experienced in Boston, Cateel, Baganga, Caraga in Davao Oriental; Pantukan, Maragusan, Laak in Davao de Oro; Glan, Malungon in Davao Occidental; Koronadal, Tupi, Tampakan, Polomolok in South Cotabato; Lebak, Kalamansig, Sen Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat; Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, Barira, Buldon in Maguindanao; Butig, Sultan Dumalondong, Marogong, Butig in Lanao del Sur; and Midsalip in Zamboanga del Sur.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within 1 to 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.