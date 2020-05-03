Moderate to heavy rainshowers expected in Pampanga

(Eagle News)–Moderate to heavy rainshowers are expected in Pampanga within the next two hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions are being experienced in Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Botolan in Zambales; San Manuel in Tarlac; Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba in Nueva Ecija; and in Tagkawayan, GeneralLuna, Macalelon Quezon.

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.