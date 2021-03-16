MMDA: Metro Manila Council to ban minors aged 15 to 17 from going outdoors anew

MMDA Chair Abalos says 2-week ban aimed at curbing COVID-19 transmission in National Capital Region

(Eagle News) — The Metro Manila Council is expected to issue a resolution banning anew those aged 15 to 17 from going outdoors.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, which made the announcement on Tuesday, March 16, said the MMC resolution will be implemented across all of Metro Manila’s 17 cities and will be in effect for two weeks starting Tuesday, March 17.

MMDA Chair Benhur Abalos said the move was agreed upon by Metro Manila mayors in a bid to curb the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, which the MMDA said described as “alarming” so far.

The decision came a month after the MMC agreed to ease age restrictions in the National Capital Region with the Philippines opening its economy.

“As I’ve said before, the Metro mayors and and MMDA are regularly monitoring the COVID-19 numbers and we will implement calibration and changes in our directives depending on the figures that we have,” Abalos said.

Abalos urged the public to “strictly observe and practice the minimum health protocols.”

He also urged the public to “be extra careful and follow stringent measures particularly when around vulnerable family members as there have been reports of transmission among family members.”

With the issuance of the resolution, the MMDA said only individuals aged 18 to 65 are allowed to go outside their residences.