MMDA: Edsa U-turn slot near General Malvar St., Caloocan closed starting Dec. 7

(Eagle News) — The U-turn slot near General Malvar St. in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan will be closed starting Monday, December 7.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the closure of the U-turn slot on the northbound lane going south, in particular, will not be accessible.

Motorists may take Monumento Circle to make the U-turn instead.

It said the closure of U-turn slots along Edsa was part of its efforts to ensure a faster trip for commuters using the Edsa Carousel Bus routes.

“Expecting full cooperation and understanding of all,” the MMDA said.

Earlier, the MMDA said it would close 13 U-turn slots on Edsa for the bus lane.