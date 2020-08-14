Misuari hands over Abu Sayyaf leader in Davao to PNP; 34 arrest warrants served

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police is now in the custody a leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) who has 34 pending arrest warrants after he was turned over by Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari in Davao City.

PNP Chief Police General Archie Gamboa announced the hand over of Abu Sayyaf leader Anduljihad “Edang” Susukan to the PNP at the residence of Chairman Nur Misuari at Yñigue Subdivision Maa Davao City.

“We thank Chairman Nur Misuari for facilitating the negotiation between the PNP headed by PCol Kirby John Kraft, Davao City Director and Edang Susukan,” Gamboa said in a statement.

He said police officers initiated the negotiation after finding out that Susukan was brought to Davao City to seek medical attention.

Gamboa said that the PNP “immediately advised” Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte about the ASG leader handed over by Misuari.

Mayor Duterte “assured us of her full cooperation and assistance, to ensure the peaceful handover and orderly transfer of custody to proper authorities.”

The warrants of arrest served were 23 cases of Murder, five for Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention, and six for Frustrated Murder.

Susukan will undergo a medical check up at the Camp Quintin Merecido Hospital before being turned over to the Armed Forced of the Philippines GHQ in Camp Aguinaldo, according to a PNP release.

(Eagle News Service)