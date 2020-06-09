Mindanao air connectivity gets boost with improvements at Zamboanga airport, completed construction of passenger building in Jolo airport

(Eagle News)–The Department of Transportation on Tuesday, June 9, announced two completed airport projects in Zamboanga City and Sulu with several airlines resuming flight operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade lauded the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines for the completed rehabilitation of the Passenger Terminal Building at the Zamboanga International Airport and the completed construction of the PTB of Jolo Airport, the only gateway serving the province of Sulu.

There is also continuing appropriations for the site acquisition of the New Zamboanga International Airport, to be located in the Mercedes – Talabaan area.

At Jolo Airport, the construction of its perimeter fence, site acquisition for its runway extension, relocation/construction of fire station building, construction of an administration building, and correction of the runway strip width are also ongoing.

“With the work we are doing, especially with the work the CAAP is continuing with, the aviation sector will surely recover. Ito ‘hong mga proyektong ito ang paraan namin para sabihing we will get back on our feet and we will do so by enhancing our mobility and connectivity,” Tugade said.

CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said the improvements in the Zamboanga and Jolo airports signify the readiness of the country’s aviation industry to build regional hubs as the industry transitions to the “new normal.”

“We may have been hit hard by this pandemic but we will always come up with strategic plans to help cushion its impact,” he said.

“Apart from our completed airport projects, we also have other ongoing projects expected to be operational soon. These will surely contribute to our smooth transition, especially that we are promoting the use of regional airports to decongest NAIA,” he added.