MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Sept. 23

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, Sept. 23:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Only those with confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled will be allowed entry into the airport premises, MIAA said.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit covering the area of jurisdiction.

The Palace has said a travel pass was needed for movement from general community quarantine areas to modified general community quarantine areas.

Restrictions on international travel remain.