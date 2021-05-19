MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 19

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, May 19:

Earlier, MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time.

NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine, but with heightened restrictions.

Under the community quarantine, non-essential travel in and out the bubble is still banned.

The Philippine National Police has said it would maintain its quarantine control points in borders as a result.

The GCQ is expected to end on May 31.

Meanwhile, the ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal stays.

The United Arab Emirates and Oman were also added to the list of countries covered by the travel ban until May 31.