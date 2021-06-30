MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 30

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 30:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before proceeding to the airport.

It earlier said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until July 15.

Some areas, however, are under a modified enhanced community quarantine following the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The travel ban on passengers from India and other countries, meanwhile, has been extended.