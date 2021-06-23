MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, June 23:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until June 30.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is extended until the end of the month.

Tourists are still not allowed into the Philippines unless authorized by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, vaccinated travelers should still present proof of quarantine booking.