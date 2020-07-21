MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 22

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Wednesday, July 22.

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA has urged passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International non-essential travel is allowed but subject to conditions.

The Bureau of Immigration has urged travelers to strictly comply with these requirements for travel abroad.