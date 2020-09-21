MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 22

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 22:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Earlier, the Palace said a travel pass was required for travel from a general community quarantine area to a modified general community quarantine area.

Restrictions on international travel remain.