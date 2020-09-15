MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 15

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

These are, however, subject to the requirements of the local government unit covering the area of destination.

Restrictions on international travel remain.