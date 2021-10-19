Metro

MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, Oct. 19:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Bureau of Immigration has reminded the public that tourists are still not allowed into the Philippines even if they come from countries on the Philippines’ green list.

