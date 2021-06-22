MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, June 22

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, June 22:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, passengers should secure confirmation of their flights first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

In these cases, MIAA said travelers should coordinate with the airlines.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until June 30.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is extended until the end of the month.

Tourists are still not allowed into the Philippines unless authorized by the Department of Foreign Affairs.