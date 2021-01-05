MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 5:
Flight schedules may be subject to changes.
MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.
The Philippines has banned foreign travelers from 21 countries following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.
These are:
Denmark
Ireland
Japan
Australia
Israel
The Netherlands
Hong Kong, SAR
Switzerland
France
Germany
Iceland
Italy
Lebanon
Singapore
Sweden
South Korea
South Africa
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Spain
The ban is in effect until January 15.