MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Tuesday, January 5:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has banned foreign travelers from 21 countries following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 virus strain there.

These are:

Denmark

Ireland

Japan

Australia

Israel

The Netherlands

Hong Kong, SAR

Switzerland

France

Germany

Iceland

Italy

Lebanon

Singapore

Sweden

South Korea

South Africa

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Spain

The ban is in effect until January 15.