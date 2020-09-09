MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 10

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Sept. 10:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

All passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.

Restrictions on international travel, however, remain, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

Metro Manila is expected to remain under a GCQ until the end of the month.