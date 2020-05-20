MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, May 21

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Thursday, May 21:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said its flights were still cancelled from May 16 to 31.

The airline said this was in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, all flight operations are concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the virus.