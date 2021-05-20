MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, May 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, May 20:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.

The NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, are under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

No non-essential travel is allowed in and outside the bubble.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, meanwhile, are still banned from entering the Philippines.

Also added to the list are the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The ban is expected to end on May 31.