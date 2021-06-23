MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, June 24:

MIAA advised passengers to ask for confirmation of their flights from the airlines before proceeding to the airport.

The Philippines does not allow tourists into the country just yet unless they have been authorized by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates has been extended until the end of the month.