MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 30

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 30:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Travelers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed inside airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International non-essential travel by Filipinos is again banned after the government allowed the same early July.

This was in light of the fact that only one insurance company was willing to provide health and travel insurance coverage to travelers in relation to COVID-19.

The health and travel insurance coverage was a requirement for the international non-essential travel to be allowed.