MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 23

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, July 23:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

International non-essential travel by Filipinos is allowed but subject to certain conditions.

Domestic flight operations are allowed provided there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

Travelers are required to undergo the 14-day quarantine upon arrival at their destination as a precaution against COVID-19.