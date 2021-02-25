MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Feb. 25

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Feb. 25:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

So far, only Filipinos and foreigners with selected visas are allowed inside the Philippines.

On Sunday, health authorities confirmed the UK variant had been detected in 18 other COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the total of UK variant cases to 62.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected the proposal to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine.

The move would have paved the way for a further easing of travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.