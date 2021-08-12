MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Aug. 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Thursday, Aug. 12:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

As such, MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled flight.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been extended.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.

Only authorized persons outside residences will be allowed passage across borders in the NCR Plus area.