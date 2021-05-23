MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, May 23:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry.

So far, the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine, but with heightened restrictions.

That means non-essential travel in and outside the bubble is still prohibited.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are still temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

Oman and the United Arab Emirates have also been added to the list of countries covering the travel ban, the government has said.

The ban is expected to end on May 31.