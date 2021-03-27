MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, March 28

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, March 28:

The Philippines imposed travel restrictions anew amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, with foreigners, with exceptions, not allowed entry until April 19.

It also reduced the number of travelers allowed in a day in the country to 1,500, prompting some airlines to cancel flights in compliance with the reduction.

On Thursday night, Philippine Airlines announced the cancellation of additional international flights.

Last week, the Palace announced an “NCR Plus” bubble, where further restrictions will be imposed for two weeks starting the day of the announcement last week.

Yesterday, March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29, to April 4 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Under the ECQ, residents of the covered areas shall remain as “homeliners,” except for those who need to work in industries that are allowed to open under the community quarantine, other authorized persons outside residences, and those who need to avail of necessities.