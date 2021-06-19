MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, June 20:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, passengers should secure confirmation of their flights first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

In these cases, MIAA said passengers should coordinate with the airlines.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until June 30.

Some areas, however, are back under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The travel ban on India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates has been extended.

The Department of Labor and Employment has suspended the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman.