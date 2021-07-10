MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 11

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, July 11:

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day of their supposed travel first before proceeding to the airport.

It said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in effect until July 15.

The Bureau of Immigration advised airlines not to board passengers from countries covered by the travel ban.

Tourists are still now allowed into the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, warned foreigners about visa entry exemption scams.