DFA to public: Beware of visa entry exemption scams

(Eagle N ews)–The Department of Foreign Affairs warned the public against visa entry exemption scams.

In a statement, the DFA said it doe not collect any fees from any entry exemption document applicants except for the visa fee paid to the issuing Philippines embassy or consulate abroad.

In line with this, it advised foreign nationals to be wary of individuals, groups, establishments or companies offering facilitation services or sponsorship services for a fee, and to report the same to the department.

It noted all requests for entry exemptions are vetted and endorsed by national government agencies and offices based on their assessment of the urgency of travel to the Philippines.

It added the department itself does not issue sponsorship letters.

“An EED is free of charge to all qualified applicants duly endorsed by national government agencies…(It) is an extraordinary measure to allow the entry of essential travelers pursuant to the visa issuance policy laid out by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases,” the DFA said.