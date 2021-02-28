MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Feb. 28

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Feb. 28:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

It also advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights.

It said only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport.

The government has imposed some restrictions on entry into the Philippines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected proposals to place the entire Philippines under a modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine.

The move would have allowed the further easing of travel restrictions.