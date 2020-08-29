MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 30

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Sunday, Aug. 30:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Passengers were advised to get confirmation of their flights on the same day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA had said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.

The Bureau of Immigration has said, however, that restrictions on International travel remain.