MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 3

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Oct. 3:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier advised passengers to get a confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

While Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine, domestic flights are allowed.

Metro Manila is expected to remain under the less stringent GCQ until the end of the month.

Restrictions on international travel remain.