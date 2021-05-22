MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, May 22

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, May 22:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules may change at any given time, so passengers should consult with their airlines.

Travelers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and India are still banned from entering the Philippines.

Oman and the United Arab Emirates have been added to the list of countries covered by the travel ban.

The travel ban is expected to end on May 31.