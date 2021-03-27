MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, March 27

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, March 27:

The Philippines imposed travel restrictions anew amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, with foreigners, with exceptions, not allowed entry until April 19.

It also reduced the number of travelers allowed in a day in the country to 1,500, prompting some airlines to cancel flights in compliance with the reduction.

On Thursday night, Philippine Airlines announced the cancellation of additional international flights.

Last week, the Palace announced an “NCR Plus” bubble, where further restrictions will be imposed for two weeks starting the day of the announcement on Sunday.

Non-essential entry into and outside the bubble area is not allowed.