MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 26:

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights with their airlines before proceeding to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until June 30.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates are still banned from entering the country.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has said it would lift its suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Oman once the Omani government lifts its travel ban on passengers from the Philippines.