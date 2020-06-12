MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 13

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Saturday, June 13:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Several airlines have resumed their domestic flight operations.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said this was allowed for as long as there was approval from the concerned local government unit.

Immigration operations are still downscaled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with international travel restrictions still in place.