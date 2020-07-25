MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 25:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Local flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

The government has reimposed the ban on international travel for non-essential purposes however in light of the fact that only one insurance company was willing to provide health and travel insurance coverage to travelers in relation to COVID-19.

The health and travel insurance were one of the requirements for the non-essential foreign travel by Filipinos to be allowed, as announced by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases early July.

MIAA advised the public to get confirmation on their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.