MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA said travelers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International nonessential travel is also allowed but subject to conditions.

On Friday, the government announced the entry of foreigners with long-term Philippines visas would be allowed starting Aug. 1 but still subject to conditions.