MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 14

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Aug. 14:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippines has extended the travel ban on India and several other countries amid the Delta variant threat.

Metro Manila is under an enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 20.