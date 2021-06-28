MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, June 28

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, June 28:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights with their airlines before proceeding to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates are still banned from entering the country until June 30 unless extended.

Tourists are also not allowed entry unless authorized by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Bureau of Immigration said.